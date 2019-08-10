VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,030.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $921,754.00 and approximately $67,030.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00261336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.01247963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00093174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000462 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

