Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vivint Solar stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,955 shares of company stock worth $3,084,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

