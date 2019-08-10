Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.43 ($34.22).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.86. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.