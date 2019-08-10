Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,573. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 6,077.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.18% of Vista Gold worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

