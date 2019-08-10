Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,847. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

