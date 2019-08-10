Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 1,910,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

