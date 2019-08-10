Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

VIRT stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.60. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,638 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,540,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,214,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 668,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

