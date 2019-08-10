Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. 482,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total transaction of $561,421.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,716,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $197,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,521,049. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

