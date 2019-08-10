Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 260,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 260,600 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $45.98. 23,644,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,455,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.