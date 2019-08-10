Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $70.50. 1,160,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,507. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,615 shares of company stock worth $4,164,759. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

