Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.74 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury General as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.25. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

