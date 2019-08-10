Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.81 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Baidu by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,828. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.11.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

