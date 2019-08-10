Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hubbell by 125.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Hubbell by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $518,316. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.62. 211,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,079. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

