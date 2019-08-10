Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 831,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,892. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

