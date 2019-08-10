Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,848,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,070,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,170 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 23.1% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.93. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

