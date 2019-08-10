Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $30.21. 436,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 81.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,412,000 after buying an additional 1,167,173 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 963,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 528,497 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,774.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 403,890 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.