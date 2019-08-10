VikkyToken Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $7,922.00 and approximately $19,870.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00259372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.01254953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

