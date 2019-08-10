Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

“Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $300M. This includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $310M for FC2 and TADFIN, excluding $10M debt and using a 15% discount rate, 0% terminal growth rate and 80% probability of success for TADFIN. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of FC2 or TADFIN to achieve commercial success due to reimbursement, penetration rate, and/or competition; (2) failure of TADFIN to obtain regulatory approval; (3) failure of other pipeline candidates; and (4) potential dilution risk.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERU. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. 376,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,230. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,400. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at $394,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

