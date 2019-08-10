Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verso presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:VRS opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. Verso has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.26 million. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verso by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Verso by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verso by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

