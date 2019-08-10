Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.54. Verso reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 374,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,763. Verso has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.