VeriME Trading Down 13.9% This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $169,743.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.36 or 0.04267643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001056 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

