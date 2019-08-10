Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Vector Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,452. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.76. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

