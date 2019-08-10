Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,299,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 509,357 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of analysts have commented on VXRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 268.64% and a negative return on equity of 127.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Vaxart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

