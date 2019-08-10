Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Shares of VREX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 302,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,977. The company has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $35,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock worth $87,677. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 384,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
