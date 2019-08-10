Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 302,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,977. The company has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $35,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock worth $87,677. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 384,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

