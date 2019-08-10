ValuEngine Upgrades AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 2.50.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

