ValuEngine Lowers Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

