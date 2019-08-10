ValuEngine Lowers Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

