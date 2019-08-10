ValuEngine Lowers EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVOP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.05 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.76.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $124,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,999 shares of company stock worth $2,358,053. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

