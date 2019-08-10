ValuEngine Downgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

IIIV stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $625.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.22.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $586,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

