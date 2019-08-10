Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00012114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $27.60 million and $3.13 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.04380993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

