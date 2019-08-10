V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 1,229,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.