V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,475 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $277,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total value of $734,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,205 shares of company stock worth $45,264,656 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.