V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Veeva Systems by 96.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,839 shares of company stock worth $12,124,173. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 656,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.94.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

