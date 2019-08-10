V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $77,540,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $110,159,000 after acquiring an additional 239,316 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.55. 2,993,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

