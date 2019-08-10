V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. 2,032,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

