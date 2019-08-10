V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.08. 469,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

