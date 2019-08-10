V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

MA traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $274.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,037. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,054,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

