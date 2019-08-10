USD Coin (USDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $110.02 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. USD Coin has a market cap of $424.46 million and approximately $110.02 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.01794047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00049933 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 423,685,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,193,803 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, OKEx, Korbit, CPDAX, Crex24, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

