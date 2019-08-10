USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

USAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

USAT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 390,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,241. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 1,000,252 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $6,931,746.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in USA Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

