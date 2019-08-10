Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 629,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 560,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

