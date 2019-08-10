UNUS SED LEO Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00010820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $6.42 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00754927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

