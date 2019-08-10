Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $149.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

