Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Universal Electronics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 367,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,822. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Universal Electronics news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,267.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,164.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.