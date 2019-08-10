Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 5.3%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.16, approximately 536,576 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 228,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $291.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.28.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 171,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,851,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,618,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 1,273.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.