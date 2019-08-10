UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.63. 2,322,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.