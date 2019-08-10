United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of T remained flat at $$34.54 during trading hours on Friday. 21,611,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,279,116. The firm has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

