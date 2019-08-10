Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.53 ($28.53).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 traded down €0.69 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €27.15 ($31.57). 488,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.53. Uniper has a twelve month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a twelve month high of €28.91 ($33.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.