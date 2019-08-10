Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $1,766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Unilever by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 74,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. 1,092,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97. Unilever has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

