Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.35%.

UFI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 149,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $315.96 million, a P/E ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.71. Unifi has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Unifi by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unifi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unifi by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 106,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

