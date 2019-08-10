UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.60 ($16.98).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

